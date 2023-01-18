Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
ISRAEL

Israeli OSINT specialist Labyrinth closes despite support of former intelligence chiefs

Founded in 2018 by Israeli former military intelligence officers, the open source intelligence firm Labyrinth had heavyweight advisers on board in Tamir Pardo, Amos Yadlin and Roni Alsheich, but that didn't prevent its recent demise. [...] (180 words)
Issue dated 18/01/2023

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 03/02/2023

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 03/02/2023

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  Israeli OSINT specialist Labyrinth closes despite support of former intelligence chiefs 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!