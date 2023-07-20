Jacques Salognon gets back to work with Wide Int after Deveryware sale
The former chairman of geolocation services provider Deveryware, Salognon is pursuing his cyber intelligence technologies business through his new company Wide Int.
The Italian cyber intelligence company, which was damaged by a hacking and leaking operation (HALO) carried out against it in 2015, is trying to get back into the United Arab Emirates market through fast-expanding local distributor Scientific Analytical Tools (SAT).
The US technology giant's December threat report highlights several open source intelligence (OSINT) firms, from Social Links to Cyberglobes and Avalanche, marking a shift in the relatively benevolent view of the practice observers have taken until now.
The European Union (EU) has decided to supply cyber arms to EU membership applicant Georgia. It is supplying systems from Emirati forensics and cyber intelligence systems distributor Scientific Analytical Tools (SAT) via the United Nations Office for Project Services.