UNITED STATES

Arsenal Media Group, prominent GOP political consulting firm, mired in crisis

Kari Lake, unsuccessful Republican candidate for governor of Arizona, hired Arsenal.
© Jim Urquhart/Reuters
The firm's clients have included Donald Trump Jr and right-wing heroes like Charlie Kirk, Kari Lake and Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, but most of the political candidates it has represented have fared badly. Sources says CEO Jason Cole's partying and absences have angered customers and staff. [...] (1256 words)
Issue dated 12/01/2023 Reading time 6 minutes

