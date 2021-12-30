Read this article here:
The Israeli-US cyber-intelligence specialist has taken control of a Swiss-based developer founded by Mati Kochavi to keep up the pace in the fiercely competitive field of forensics, where firms such as Grayshift and MSAB are becoming increasingly proactive. [...]
Israeli company Espy, which, despite its young age and its founders' lack of intelligence experience, has great open source intelligence-gathering cababilities, looks to have close links with Forenza, another Israeli company in the same field. [...]