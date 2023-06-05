Kremlin's protection arm prevails in information war
The Russian state security agency, the FSO, has new responsibilities regarding information security. It must rub elbows with several other departments and especially with the FSB.
Hugely concerned about the origin of the intelligence that allowed the MIT to attack the Sulaymanyah airport on 7 April, the PUK has called on Baghdad to lead the investigation. It is also hoping to calm down the increasingly tense relations between the Talabani clan and Ankara.
Airbus Helicopters is not letting competition from Leonardo and Bell discourage it from the Vietnamese market. But despite having long-standing relations with potential clients in the country, including the Minister of Public Security, a tug-of-war between pro-Russian and pro-West factions of the Minister of Defence is taking a toll on those ambitions.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc's forced resignation on 17 January following a secret meeting of the Communist Party of Vietnam's politburo comes amid a Covid-19 test kit scandal. The Ministry of Public Security, which prompted his departure, has been pushing for influence at every level of government.
Military research institutes are key players in the war in Ukraine and an integral part of the Kremlin's strategy to establish an entirely local manufacturing chain. Intelligence services are all the more vigilant about potential R&D-related leaks.
Canadian security company Biznis Intel, which was previously unknown in Iraq, has replaced Britain's G4S as the company in charge of security at the capital's airport. This change has raised questions in the Green Zone, however, as the Shiite militias opposed to G4S regain influence.
Just weeks into the job, new Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani is already having to deal with militia rivalries. To keep these in check, the Coordination Framework candidate has also named himself head of the national intelligence service.
Against a background of political score-settling, public security minister To Lam and prime minister Pham Minh Chinh are battling to assert their control over the party and the regime's purchases of security hardware.
