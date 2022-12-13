Your account has been succesfully created.
CANADA IRAQ

New Baghdad Airport security contractor Biznis Intel comes under fire from Iraqi MPs

Canadian security company Biznis Intel, which was previously unknown in Iraq, has replaced Britain's G4S as the company in charge of security at the capital's airport. This change has raised questions in the Green Zone, however, as the Shiite militias opposed to G4S regain influence. [...] (509 words)
Issue dated 13/12/2022 Reading time 3 minutes

