IRAQ TURKEY

Baghdad called upon to mediate between the MIT and the PUK

Hugely concerned about the origin of the intelligence that allowed the MIT to attack the Sulaymanyah airport on 7 April, the PUK has called on Baghdad to lead the investigation. It is also hoping to calm down the increasingly tense relations between the Talabani clan and Ankara. [...] (441 words)
Issue dated 18/04/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

