The Russian government has recently tightened internal security at the FSO, the Federal Protection Service, where stricter vetting has been introduced and a new IT system deployed to detect corruption or security breaches by its agents.
Vladimir Selin, head of the Federal Service for Technical and Export Control, also heads the inter-ministerial committee for the protection of state secrets, which is tightly controlled by the FSB. Its main purpose is to oversee the systems used to protect vital, strategic information.
Vladimir Putin's recent reframing of the role of the FSB gives some indication of the direction the soon to be announced national security strategy will go in, spanning the seas, borders and strategically important information security.
