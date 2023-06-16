Read this article here:
Only just appointed to his new post as head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' intelligence service, Mohammad Kazemi intends to respond rapidly to Ali Khamenei's wish to reform this key component of the regime's security apparatus.
The country's intelligence services have been undergoing a major overhaul since Ebrahim Raisi's arrival in office and an entirely new branch to monitor Iran's highly sensitive nuclear programme has been created. The new nuclear service adds another string to the Pasdarans' bow.