DUBAI IRAN

Shamkhani's Dubai-based businesses exposed after dismissal

Former spymaster Ali Shamkhani has fallen from his pedestal in Tehran. He runs a network of mostly concealed companies in Dubai, which are now vulnerable, as he is no longer protected by Iranian high officials. [...] (368 words)
Published on 16/06/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

