IRAQ

Militias aim for top intelligence seat after Sudani approved as PM

Just weeks into the job, new Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani is already having to deal with militia rivalries. To keep these in check, the Coordination Framework candidate has also named himself head of the national intelligence service. [...] (425 words)
Issue dated 16/11/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Government Intelligence

