FRANCE VIETNAM

Leonardo, Bell and Russian influence fail to deter Airbus Helicopters

Airbus Helicopters is not letting competition from Leonardo and Bell discourage it from the Vietnamese market. But despite having long-standing relations with potential clients in the country, including the Minister of Public Security, a tug-of-war between pro-Russian and pro-West factions of the Minister of Defence is taking a toll on those ambitions. [...] (464 words)
Issue dated 10/04/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

International Dealmaking

