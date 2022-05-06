Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
Spymaster
IRAN

Tehran's security envoy Ali Shamkhani works the international scene

Ali Shamkhani, Secretary General of the Iranian Supreme National Security Council.
Ali Shamkhani, Secretary General of the Iranian Supreme National Security Council. © STR/EPA/MaxPPP
Head of the Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani regularly goes beyond his position's remit. He views himself as being in charge of advancing the interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran across the world. Despite several family scandals, he is trying to inspire confidence and keep his reputation clean. [...] (801 words)
Issue dated 06/05/2022 Reading time 4 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
2 options offered to continue reading
e-wallet

from EUR/USD 50

Only buy articles you are interested in

ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION

Unlimited access to the website

See our rates
Choose the option that suits you best: Compare all of our offers!

Do you want a free trial before subscribing?

Create your free account

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 27/05/2022

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 27/05/2022

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Tehran's security envoy Ali Shamkhani works the international scene 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!