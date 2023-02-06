Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
Spotlight
CHINA FRANCE JAPAN SINGAPORE UNITED STATES

All eyes on DGSE's move into Indo-Pacific

The former head of French external intelligence agency, the DGSE, is opening an office in Singapore to help it expand its presence in the region. China is keeping a close watch, as are France's European and US allies. [...] (529 words)
Issue dated 06/02/2023 Reading time 3 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading
French president Emmanuel Macron and Australian prime minister Scott Morrison on 15 June 2021. © Pascal Rossignol/Reuters
Spotlight
AUSTRALIA FRANCE UNITED KINGDOM UNITED STATES 29/09/2021

Naval Group's covey of advisers foiled by a phone call to London 

As news outlets in both hemispheres continue to relay every minute detail of the fallout from Australia's cancellation of its submarine deal with France, there is one glaring takeaway: more than five years of lobbying and intelligence gathering in Canberra failed to help Paris and Naval Group pick up on and anticipate Australia's doubts. [...]

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  All eyes on DGSE's move into Indo-Pacific 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!