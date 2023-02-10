Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Spymaster
JAPAN

Hiroaki Takizawa aims to ensure Japan plays key Indo-Pacific intelligence role

Naicho director Hiroaki Takizawa aims to make Japan's intelligence services more self-sufficient by increasingly involving them in technical and political alliances in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. [...] (619 words)
Issue dated 10/02/2023

Government Intelligence

