SOUTH KOREA INDIA JAPAN

Prospect of NATO presence in Indo-Pacific region creates havoc in the Quad

Japan and South Korea believe that a NATO presence in the East would help counterbalance the influence of China and strengthen the credibility of the US's commitments in the region. India is against the idea, however, fearing that it could escalate the risk of military conflict. [...] (342 words)
Issue dated 06/07/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
Further reading
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks to Russian President Vladimir Putin while visiting the shipyard Zvezda, as Rosneft Russian oil giant chief Igor Sechin accompanies them, outside the far-eastern Russian port of Vladivostok, 4 September 2019, where the Eastern Economic Forum 2019 is hosted by Russia. © Alexander Nemenov/POOL/EPA/Newscom/MaxPPP
Spotlight
INDIA RUSSIA 14/12/2021

Sechin triggers openings for Rosneft on Putin's trip to India 

Igor Sechin, Rosneft boss and a close friend of Vladimir Putin, jumped on board the president's trip to New Delhi to catch up with his Indian contacts. It was a successful move, ending with a major long-term supply contract for the national oil firm. [...]

