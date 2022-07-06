US uses Quad fellowship as brain gain ploy in the face of China
With its team of former Boston Consulting Group staff on board, Schmidt Futures has begun selecting Australian, Indian and Japanese researchers to sponsor their study in the US. [...]
Only buy articles you are interested in
Do you want a free trial before subscribing?
Do you want a free trial before subscribing?
Read this article here:
15% OFF your annual subscription
This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 08/07/2022
Since South Korea began openly discussing its position in the debate over the Indo-Pacific region's political and strategic architecture, delegations of French and British officials have been pouring into the country in an attempt to wield influence. [...]
A French parliamentary report calls for both the development of new air and space intelligence capabilities and increased cooperation in this area with France's allies in the Indo-Pacific. But with no change to its capacity and its attention caught up in the Russian offensive in Ukraine, these plans look set to be stunted in the short term. [...]
Igor Sechin, Rosneft boss and a close friend of Vladimir Putin, jumped on board the president's trip to New Delhi to catch up with his Indian contacts. It was a successful move, ending with a major long-term supply contract for the national oil firm. [...]
A wide-ranging bipartisan bill targeting Beijing calls on the United States to increase intelligence-sharing with Japan and Australia. Europe, meanwhile, is reviewing its own presence in the Indo-Pacific. [...]
15% OFF your annual subscription
This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 08/07/2022