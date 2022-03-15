Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE

Plans to strengthen French intelligence in the Indo-Pacific stalled

A French parliamentary report calls for both the development of new air and space intelligence capabilities and increased cooperation in this area with France's allies in the Indo-Pacific. But with no change to its capacity and its attention caught up in the Russian offensive in Ukraine, these plans look set to be stunted in the short term. [...] (336 words)
Issue dated 15/03/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson signed an Agreement on Political Cooperation, Free Trade and Strategic Partnership in London, the 8th of October 2020. © Official Website President of Ukraine
UKRAINE UNITED KINGDOM 26/10/2021

Boris Johnson hosts Ukrainian president in attempt to save navy deal 

Ukraine wants to get its fleet up to NATO standards and has increased purchases of naval equipment from alliance members. A deal with the UK has snagged over disagreements that the British defence corps hope to settle when President Volodymyr Zelensky visits London this week. [...]
French president Emmanuel Macron and Australian prime minister Scott Morrison on 15 June 2021. © Pascal Rossignol/Reuters
UNITED KINGDOM UNITED STATES AUSTRALIA FRANCE 29/09/2021

Naval Group's covey of advisers foiled by a phone call to London 

As news outlets in both hemispheres continue to relay every minute detail of the fallout from Australia's cancellation of its submarine deal with France, there is one glaring takeaway: more than five years of lobbying and intelligence gathering in Canberra failed to help Paris and Naval Group pick up on and anticipate Australia's doubts. [...]

