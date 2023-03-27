Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
FRANCE SINGAPORE

French external intelligence agency wants its South East Asia team in shipshape

Marc P.'s arrival in Singapore after six years serving as head of the DGSE's intelligence department should allow the service to ramp up its action in a highly strategic zone, one that it had largely ignored for years, as China places its pawns in South East Asia. [...] (609 words)
Issue dated 27/03/2023 Reading time 3 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  French external intelligence agency wants its South East Asia team in shipshape 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!