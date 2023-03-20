Your account has been succesfully created.
JAPAN

Tokyo close to completing secret negotiations to join AUKUS alliance

Japanese PM Fumio Kishida.
Japanese PM Fumio Kishida. © Reuters
Fumio Kishida's government should shortly announce that it is joining the Washington-sponsored alliance in the Indo-Pacific region. Only the final details of new armaments deliveries remain to be settled. [...] (300 words)
