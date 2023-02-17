Your account has been succesfully created.
AUSTRALIA JAPAN UNITED STATES

Australia strengthens academic-security links with Indo-Pacific allies

The Australian defence ministry has asked a trilateral group of experts to look into harmonising AI capacities and norms between Australia, Japan and the US as part of a strategy to bolster security ties in the Indo-Pacific. [...] (256 words)
Issue dated 17/02/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

