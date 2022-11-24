Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
CHINA FRANCE UNITED STATES

The Brady case: France sways between two Indo-Pacific strategies

Academic research on the Chinese Communist Party has been increasingly feeding into the West's view of China. Asian diplomats have been following the work of New Zealand researcher Anne-Marie Brady to help them understand France's position in the Indo-Pacific. [...] (470 words)
Issue dated 24/11/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 25/11/2022

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 25/11/2022

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  The Brady case: France sways between two Indo-Pacific strategies 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!