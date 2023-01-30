Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
The Intelligence Gazette
ISRAEL JORDAN NORWAY RUSSIA

Russian defectors, Netanyahu takes Shin Bet head to Amman, US spy integration procedures reviewed

Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community. This week, we bring news from Oslo, Amman, Washington and Moscow. [...] (621 words)
Issue dated 30/01/2023 Reading time 3 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 03/02/2023

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading
Vladimir Osechkin (left), a Russian opponent who took refuge in France in 2015, posted his interview on YouTube in July 2022 with Alexander Lisenkov, who presented himself as an ex-FSB informant and turned out to be a clandestine Russian intelligence agent. © YouTube/Odesa Film Studio
Spotlight
FRANCE RUSSIA 24/10/2022

Russian intelligence 'defectors' pose a problem for Western counter-intelligence 

Several individuals claiming to be former Russian intelligence officers have been trying to interest the Western media in their story with help from a businessman and YouTube activist. It is too early, however, to know what their real intentions are. [...]

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 03/02/2023

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Russian defectors, Netanyahu takes Shin Bet head to Amman, US spy integration procedures reviewed 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!