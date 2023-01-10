Your account has been succesfully created.
TURKEY UNITED STATES

Kalman Chaim Sporn helps Turkish embassy in Washington promote rapprochement with Israel

Despite tensions on the ground, the Israeli-Turkish rapprochement is moving forward with the help of the Turkish ambassador in Washington, Hasan Murat Mercan, flanked by consultant Kalman Chaim Sporn. [...] (291 words)
Issue dated 10/01/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

ISRAEL TURKEY UNITED STATES 20/12/2021

Alexander Machkevich, the financier diplomat helping Turkey reconcile with Israel 

Despite their ongoing differences, Ankara has reached out to Tel Aviv as it continues to patch up relations with its regional neighbours, helped by advocates of the reconciliation in both Turkey and Israel. These proponents of a warming of relations include Mendy Chitrik, head of the Alliance of Rabbis in Islamic States that receives funding from Kazakh oligarch Alexander Machkevich. [...]

