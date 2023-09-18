Baku hits back at former ICC prosecutor turned Karabagh consultant's genocide accusations
A tug-of-war between Armenia and Azerbaijan's legal advisers is running alongside the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
Japan's diplomats are using every trick in the book to try to understand the nature and breadth of the deals Russia and China are negotiating over Vladivostok and the Kuril Islands. Total access would open up the entire North Pacific to Beijing, without having to pass by the Taiwan Strait.
Several individuals claiming to be former Russian intelligence officers have been trying to interest the Western media in their story with help from a businessman and YouTube activist. It is too early, however, to know what their real intentions are.