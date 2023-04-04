Read this article here:
A vital piece of Jordan's royal apparatus, Ahmed Husni's General Intelligence Directorate, is in the midst of a reinvention to be more focused on preserving the country's stability. This follows years of attention given to counterterrorism and the war in Syria, which placed it central in regional intelligence-gathering.
The TAG Global founder has established himself as Amman's preferred cybersecurity partner. Thanks to a vast political network, he has successfully become a key player in the rollout of training, legislation and business diplomacy strategies across the Middle East.