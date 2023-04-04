Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
JORDAN

Jordanian intelligence searches for encrypted communications provider

As it continues to take measures to increase cooperation between its intelligence and security services, Amman is looking for a provider to secure its communications. [...] (219 words)
Issue dated 04/04/2023

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  Jordanian intelligence searches for encrypted communications provider 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!