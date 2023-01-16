Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
ISRAEL

Netanyahu's cabinet pushes for changes to cyber export rules

Israel's new administration is looking at easing rules governing the export of offensive cybertools, which were tightened in 2021 following international outcry over the use of NSO's Pegasus spyware. [...] (270 words)
Issue dated 16/01/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 03/02/2023

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading
On our other sites

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 03/02/2023

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Netanyahu's cabinet pushes for changes to cyber export rules 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!