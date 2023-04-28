Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Spy Way Of Life
ISRAEL PALESTINE

The Austrian Pilgrim Hospice, a haven for security and religious confabs in Jerusalem

The Austrian Pilgrim Hospice in Jerusalem.
The Austrian Pilgrim Hospice in Jerusalem. © Intelligence Online
Across the globe, spies gather in inconspicuous dens where they meet contacts and hold discreet conversations. This week, Intelligence Online explores Jerusalem's Austrian Pilgrim Hospice, which, as well as hosting pilgrims, serves as a venue for negotiations in the Old City. [...] (531 words)
Published on 28/04/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 3 minutes

Government Intelligence

Further reading

