Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
BELARUS RUSSIA

Russia accelerates use of Belarus as rear training base

The recent troop movements on Ukraine's northern border illustrate Russia's use of Belarus as a training ground for its new recruits, and its aims to influence how the Belarusian command trains its own personnel. [...] (542 words)
Issue dated 24/01/2023 Reading time 3 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 03/02/2023

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 03/02/2023

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Russia accelerates use of Belarus as rear training base 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!