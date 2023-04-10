Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
UKRAINE

Ukraine's Economic Security Bureau chief Vadym Melnyk under fire

Vadym Melnyk, the head of Russia's Economic Security Bureau (BEB).
Vadym Melnyk, the head of Russia's Economic Security Bureau (BEB). © Pavlo_Bagmut/Avalon/Photoshot/MaxPPP
A Ukrainian parliamentary report has slammed the performance of the Economic Security Bureau, which took over some of the economic aspects of the internal intelligence service, the SBU's work last year, and has recommended replacing its chief. [...] (399 words)
Issue dated 10/04/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Ukraine's Economic Security Bureau chief Vadym Melnyk under fire 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!