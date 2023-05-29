Your account has been succesfully created.
UKRAINE

Ukrainian and Western intelligence services consider options for collaboration on vetting foreign combatants

Informal consultations are currently underway between the SBU, Interpol and various Western intelligence services that could lead to new standardised procedures for sharing data on individuals wanted in their countries of origin. [...] (514 words)
Published on 29/05/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 3 minutes

Government Intelligence

Further reading
Members of the special OBON battalion of Chechen fighters who were supposed to join the regular Ukrainian army under contract. © Intelligence Online
Spotlight
CHECHNYA EUROPE UKRAINE 28/11/2022

Divided Chechen diaspora redoubles efforts to woo Kyiv 

The Chechen opposition led by Akhmed Zakayev from London held a conference in Antwerp this weekend, where Ukrainian speakers and volunteer fighters were invited to discuss the future of the Russian republic, which they believe is closely linked to Ukraine.

