UKRAINE

Presidential office tightens grip on security apparatus

Andriy Yermak, head of Bankova, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. © Ukrainian Presidency via Abacapress.com/Reuters
With the defence ministry under pressure, wartime reshuffles and Russian threats abounding, Kyiv's security chiefs are on tenterhooks, as the one-year anniversary of the invasion looms. The presidential office, run by Andriy Yermak, has become the nerve centre of Kyiv's wartime security response. [...] (547 words)
Issue dated 14/02/2023 Reading time 3 minutes

Government Intelligence

