UNITED STATES

Former CIA officer Robert Baer drops plans to lobby for Ukrainian military intelligence

Former CIA officer Robert Baer.
Former CIA officer Robert Baer. © Amy Sussman/Getty Images North America/Getty Images via AFP
Baer, the CIA officer turned best-selling author, had hoped he could speed up weapons shipments to Kyiv to aid in the war with Moscow. [...] (338 words)
Issue dated 28/03/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

Corporate Intelligence

Further reading
UKRAINE UNITED STATES 15/03/2023

Former CIA officer and bestselling author Robert Baer lobbies for arms shipments to Ukraine 

Breaking news published on 15/03/23, 16h30 -The ex-CIA operative Bob Baer has taken on an unpaid mission for Kyiv to convince the US Congress to speed up arms shipments to Ukraine. The first-time lobbyist, whose client is the Ukrainian military intelligence agency, will also be communicating with the Pentagon but not with his former employer, with whom ties remain frayed.
Former CIA officer Robert Baer in 2005.

