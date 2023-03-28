Former CIA officer Robert Baer drops plans to lobby for Ukrainian military intelligence
Breaking news published on 15/03/23, 16h30 -The ex-CIA operative Bob Baer has taken on an unpaid mission for Kyiv to convince the US Congress to speed up arms shipments to Ukraine. The first-time lobbyist, whose client is the Ukrainian military intelligence agency, will also be communicating with the Pentagon but not with his former employer, with whom ties remain frayed.
A "serial consultant", former CIA official Cofer Black sits on the board of a Latvian bank shut down last December for facilitating money laundering and of a troubled US company seeking a cure for brain cancer, whose stock price is currently trading at 99.
The Ukrainian intelligence landscape has undergone deep tectonic shifts since Russia's invasion nearly a year ago. Former prominent figures have fallen while previously less sought-after services have risen in power, cooperation partnerships have been formed and missions refocused.
Across the globe, after long months of hushed conversations and quiet meetings in secret hideaways, spies are working on their holiday shopping lists. This week, Intelligence Online looks into the Christmas-time tradecraft goodies on offer, from pop culture spy gear to big ticket items for the brave gift giver.
A summit dedicated to the hybrid war between Ukraine and Russia is to take place in Washington, thanks to sponsorship from private sector cyber security and intelligence operators and CIA venture capital firm In-Q-Tel. The event will highlight the cyber offensive operations carried out by Ukraine's GUR.