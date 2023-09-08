EN FR
Kyiv's Avalon, hive of Klitschko's networks

The Avalon entertainment complex in Kyiv.
The Avalon entertainment complex in Kyiv. © TripAdvisor Avalon
Across the globe, spies gather in inconspicuous dens to meet contacts and hold discreet conversations. This week, Intelligence Online explores the mayor of Kyiv's favourite luxury complex, where politicians, securocrats and businessmen flock in the hope of bumping into him. [...]
Published on 08/09/2023

