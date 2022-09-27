Private diplomats position themselves for mediation roles in Russia-Ukraine war
Private mediation specialists are poised and waiting for Russia and Ukraine to give in to battle fatigue and come to the negotiating table. [...]
Appointments reforms and key issues: every Monday, Intelligence Online reports on developments great and small in the global intelligence community. This week, we bring news from Amman, Paris, Minsk and Copenhagen. [...]
As the risk of political unrest in Belarus grows and the war in Ukraine threatens to spill over its southern border, the Belorussian president is cranking up his own personal security, for which he relies on the small private company Gardservis. [...]
At the centre of everyone's attention, Minsk was the subject of an intelligence operation led by Paris that helped dissuade Alexander Lukashenko from sending his troops to Ukraine. Meanwhile, Moscow is considering its next move, while its CIS allies are keeping a low profile. [...]