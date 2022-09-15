Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
BELARUS

Belarus conducts KGB purge as armed opposition organises

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. © REUTERS
President Alexander Lukashenko is tightening the screws in his security apparatus as the spectre of a coup d'etat by the country's opposition looms larger. [...] (421 words)
Issue dated 15/09/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Belarus conducts KGB purge as armed opposition organises 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!