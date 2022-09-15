Minsk seeks to forge French connections
Belarus' President Lukashenko has launched secret diplomatic initiatives in Europe to hedge his bets in the event of a Russian defeat in Ukraine. [...]
As the risk of political unrest in Belarus grows and the war in Ukraine threatens to spill over its southern border, the Belorussian president is cranking up his own personal security, for which he relies on the small private company Gardservis. [...]
Rival factions of the Belarusian opposition in exile have openly descended into infighting, accusing each other of collusion with foreign intelligence or even with the government in Minsk. Meanwhile, armed groups continue to plot the regime's downfall. [...]
The state of high tension prevailing in Minsk has pushed security services in the US, the UK, Turkey and Ukraine to prepare for the possibility of matters taking a military turn. Lukashenko's inner circle is preparing to face guerilla-style attacks, but armed opposition groups do not exclude launching a conventional offensive, with support from their allies. [...]
A group of Belarusian volunteers, Kalinovsky, is defending Ukrainian territory against Russian forces. Together with the Bypol organisation, it is also preparing for a new regime once Alexander Lukashenko is gone, in liaison with the Warsaw diaspora. [...]