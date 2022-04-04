Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight
BELARUS

Minsk securocrats team up with dissidents to paint a picture of occupation

Belarusian and Russian national flags.
Belarusian and Russian national flags. © Vasily Fedosenko/Reuters
In the darker recesses of government and among politically active exiles, a new initiative is taking shape: that Belarus should be viewed as Russian-occupied territory. [...] (632 words)
Issue dated 04/04/2022 Reading time 3 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 19.50)
2 options offered to continue reading
e-wallet

from EUR/USD 50

Only buy articles you are interested in

ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION

Unlimited access to the website

See our rates
Choose the option that suits you best: Compare all of our offers!

Do you want a free trial before subscribing?

Create your free account

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
FRANCE BELARUS 07/03/2022

Alisia, the French operation that neutralised Lukashenko 

At the centre of everyone's attention, Minsk was the subject of an intelligence operation led by Paris that helped dissuade Alexander Lukashenko from sending his troops to Ukraine. Meanwhile, Moscow is considering its next move, while its CIS allies are keeping a low profile. [...]
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (L) during exercises of the Russian strategic deterrent forces in Moscow, 19 February 2022.
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (L) during exercises of the Russian strategic deterrent forces in Moscow, 19 February 2022. © Aleksey Nikolskyi/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool/EPA/MaxPPP
RUSSIA BELARUS 17/01/2022

Under pressure from Moscow, Lukashenko closes ranks around his new constitutional project 

The Belarusan president is putting the finishing touches to the foundations of his new political and security policy by assuring himself of the support of popular veterans and his loyal base. Moscow, meanwhile, has sent former spymaster Boris Gryzlov to keep an eye on goings-on in Minsk. [...]
President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, at Sochi on the 15th of February 2019.
President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, at Sochi on the 15th of February 2019. © Web site President of Russia
BELARUS 30/09/2021

Siloviki take hold of diplomacy and industrial relations in Belarus 

Security officials in Belarus appointed as ambassadors by President Alexander Lukashenko have been handed big responsibilities. While some are focusing on cultivating the country's relations with its allies in the CIS, others are working on new export avenues to make up for European sanctions. [...]
Yury Senko, the ambassador of Belarus to China, with Lei Hong, Director-General of the Protocol Department of the Foreign Ministry.
Yury Senko, the ambassador of Belarus to China, with Lei Hong, Director-General of the Protocol Department of the Foreign Ministry. © Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Minsk securocrats team up with dissidents to paint a picture of occupation 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!