Intelligence Online
UKRAINE

Kyiv reviews its intelligence services' counter-intelligence capacities

Kyiv is drawing lessons from the first six months of its war with Russia, using the feedback it has received to gradually adapt the organisation of its intelligence effort, particularly its counter-espionage activities, to the needs thrown up by the conflict. [...] (283 words)
Issue dated 07/09/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Government Intelligence

