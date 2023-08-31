How Washington armoured Ukraine's border guards
The United States has been helping the Ukrainian border guard to boost its service since 2014. The lasting support and surveillance capacities it brings are proving vital to the unit in a time of war.
At the request of Ukraine's border guards, the US State Department is to finance and select a supplier of video surveillance equipment to be installed on the Russian border. Chinese firms will not be considered as they are now generally excluded from Western systems.
Ukrainian investigative collective Underdog - the UnLawyers has alerted the government agencies of the widespread use of surveillance tools by these two major Chinese companies operating in the country. The firms' potential support for the Russian offensive has raised several questions.
The US not-for-profit organisation CRDF is continuing in its tradition of helping the US Department of Defense in the post-Soviet states. In Kyiv, it has helped shape and assist a dense network of Ukrainian security players, providing help in key strategic areas.
Ukraine's state border guard service has been a critical unit since the outbreak of the war. It is in charge of monitoring the border with Belarus and liberated areas, with help from the US State Department's Frankfurt base, which has been rallying its own contractors in support.