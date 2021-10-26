Boris Johnson hosts Ukrainian president in attempt to save navy deal
The rise in gas prices has caught Odessa's heavy industry by surprise, forcing one of its main factories to cease production. While this is a temporary setback, it does highlight the fact that the port area remains plagued by deep-seated problems that have not yet been resolved by privatisation or de-oligarchisation projects. [...]
Moscow has given new powers to its internal security paramilitary force, a rival to the FSB, amid military tensions in the Black Sea. Protection of the Crimean coast will be a priority for the force, headed by Vladimir Putin's trusted lieutenant Viktor Zolotov. [...]
Interior minister Arsen Avakov's abrupt decision to resign after seven years took Kyiv by surprise and has left Ukraine's Western partners, including France, hanging in suspense. Paris relied heavily on the former security chief and his team during defence negotiations. [...]
The embryonic Ukrainian navy was not invited to participate in NATO's Sea Shield naval exercise in the Black Sea, which ended on 29 March. But, given the latest military contracts handed out by Kiev, its ships should soon be compatible with those of the alliance. [...]