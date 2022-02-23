Your account has been succesfully created.
Belarusian potash also at stake in Ukraine crisis

A Belaruskali potash mine in Soligorsk, Belarus.
A Belaruskali potash mine in Soligorsk, Belarus. © Vasily Fedosenko/Reuters
Lithuania is increasingly worried about the possibility of Belarusian potassium chloride provider Belaruskali falling into Russian hands, having already had to accept that the fertiliser was no longer exported via its ports. The potash producer's Russian competitor Uralkali is keeping an eager eye on the situation. [...] (719 words)
Issue dated 23/02/2022 Reading time 3 minutes
