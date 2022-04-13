Your account has been succesfully created.
UKRAINE

Igor Kolomoisky, Ukraine's most wanted oligarch

Ukrainian oligarch Igor Kolomoisky.
Ukrainian oligarch Igor Kolomoisky. © Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters
He is at the centre of a wide search yet has managed to elude them all: London lawyers, the FBI, Ukrainian banks, the Russian secret services are all trying to pinpoint Igor Kolomoisky, who slipped off the radar at the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. [...] (699 words)
Issue dated 13/04/2022 Reading time 3 minutes
Corporate Intelligence

Further reading
UKRAINE 01/09/2021

The Kolomoisky clan takes its ease on the Swiss Riviera as Privatbank's US lawsuit is put on hold 

A pause in Privatbank's legal action against him in the United States has given Igor Kolomoisky and his entourage time to regroup and consider new lines of defence. In the meantime, the oligarch can count on his younger sister to shelter him on the shores of Lake Geneva or in the smart districts of Paris, as he waits for Ukraine to resume its efforts to bring him to retribution. [...]

