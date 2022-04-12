Warsaw and Pinchuk join forces in Washington
The Polish government has hitched its wagon to a pro-Eastern European Washington think-tank connected with Ukrainian oligarch Victor Pinchuk. [...]
With criticism of the president growing, fuelled by pro-opposition media groups, Donetsk-based oligarch Rinat Akhmetov is fast becoming Zelensky's favourite target as he seeks to boost his reputation and take on the country's oligarchs. Akhmetov, meanwhile, is looking for a candidate to back in the 2024 presidential race. [...]
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky says he is determined to defuse the crisis with Russia but is having to devote some of his energy to fighting his new internal enemy, oligarch Rinat Akhmetov. By claiming to have discovered a coup plan backed both by Moscow and Akhmetov supporters, he has been able to kill two birds with one stone. [...]
The sale of Idea Bank Ukraine, a subsidiary of the Polish Getin Holding's banking institution, has dragged on since 2019 and during that time many consultants and investors have attempted to make inroads into the sector. [...]
Ukrainian MP Rabinovich, a staunch defender of the pro-Russia faction within Kyiv's Rada, met with longtime Putin aide Dmitry Kozak last week. Both men have close ties to Kremlin-friendly Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk. [...]
The government in Kyiv is keen to offer foreign investors a sound business environment in Ukraine. To achieve this, it is counting on the deoligarchisation law which has just been adopted by parliament despite growing opposition. [...]
Igor Surkis, the owner of the soccer team Dynamo Kiev, lost his case for compensation from the former president and central bank of Ukraine in London recently, despite the support of his influential older brother Grigoriy Surkis. [...]
After the programmes she worked for on went off air, Yulia Mendel, once press secretary to the Ukrainian president, has returned to television with a political programme produced by the oligarch Rinat Akhmetov. But her career as a communications consultant is far from over. [...]
A pause in Privatbank's legal action against him in the United States has given Igor Kolomoisky and his entourage time to regroup and consider new lines of defence. In the meantime, the oligarch can count on his younger sister to shelter him on the shores of Lake Geneva or in the smart districts of Paris, as he waits for Ukraine to resume its efforts to bring him to retribution. [...]
Though targeted by Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council as it helps President Zelensky compile a list of the country's oligarchs, Dmitry Firtash can call on a few favours from his trusted London contacts, many of whom have also worked with Lord Oxford. [...]
As Volodymyr Zelensky urges lawmakers to pass his "anti-oligarch" law, Viktor Medvedchuk, Valdimir Putin's strongman in Ukraine, and his party are looking for allies abroad. They brought over three French senators on an all-expenses-paid trip to meet the party leader Vadim Rabinovich. [...]
In his battle with the US justice department, Ukrainian oligarch Dmitry Firtash has turned to Davis, Goldberg & Galper again. Firtash, whom Lev Parnas has accused of involvement in Donald Trump's Ukrainian affair, will be defended by Lanny Davis and Eleanor McManus. [...]