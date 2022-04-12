Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight
UKRAINE

Kyiv seeks to harness oligarchs to war effort

The oligarch and former president Petro Poroshenko shows his participation in the war effort.
The oligarch and former president Petro Poroshenko shows his participation in the war effort. © Twitter @poroshenko
Ukraine's oligarchs were being targeted by the Zelensky administration before Russia invaded. Now Kyiv sees them as an asset to be used in the war effort, and several of them have got enthusiastically on board. [...] (799 words)
Issue dated 12/04/2022 Reading time 4 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 19.50)
2 options offered to continue reading
e-wallet

from EUR/USD 50

Only buy articles you are interested in

ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION

Unlimited access to the website

See our rates
Choose the option that suits you best: Compare all of our offers!

Do you want a free trial before subscribing?

Create your free account

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
UKRAINE 05/01/2022

Oligarch Rinat Akhmetov ponders whom to back against Ukraine's Zelensky 

With criticism of the president growing, fuelled by pro-opposition media groups, Donetsk-based oligarch Rinat Akhmetov is fast becoming Zelensky's favourite target as he seeks to boost his reputation and take on the country's oligarchs. Akhmetov, meanwhile, is looking for a candidate to back in the 2024 presidential race. [...]
Donetsk oligarch Rinat Akhmetov in 2014.
Donetsk oligarch Rinat Akhmetov in 2014. © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa/picture-alliance/MaxPPP
UKRAINE RUSSIA 07/12/2021

Kyiv reviews its troops after alert over supposed Moscow and Akhmetov-backed coup 

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky says he is determined to defuse the crisis with Russia but is having to devote some of his energy to fighting his new internal enemy, oligarch Rinat Akhmetov. By claiming to have discovered a coup plan backed both by Moscow and Akhmetov supporters, he has been able to kill two birds with one stone. [...]
Police officers stand guard outside the parliament building as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses lawmakers during a parliamentary session in Kyiv, Ukraine, 1 December 2021.
Police officers stand guard outside the parliament building as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses lawmakers during a parliamentary session in Kyiv, Ukraine, 1 December 2021. © Gleb Garanich/Reuters
UKRAINE 01/09/2021

The Kolomoisky clan takes its ease on the Swiss Riviera as Privatbank's US lawsuit is put on hold 

A pause in Privatbank's legal action against him in the United States has given Igor Kolomoisky and his entourage time to regroup and consider new lines of defence. In the meantime, the oligarch can count on his younger sister to shelter him on the shores of Lake Geneva or in the smart districts of Paris, as he waits for Ukraine to resume its efforts to bring him to retribution. [...]
Viktor Medvedchuk, coprésident du parti politique ukrainien Opposition Platform - For life (OPFL). © Serhii Nuzhenko/Reuters
Spotlight
FRANCE UKRAINE 14/06/2021

After SBU inquiry Medvedchuk clan rallies support from French senators 

As Volodymyr Zelensky urges lawmakers to pass his "anti-oligarch" law, Viktor Medvedchuk, Valdimir Putin's strongman in Ukraine, and his party are looking for allies abroad. They brought over three French senators on an all-expenses-paid trip to meet the party leader Vadim Rabinovich. [...]

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  Kyiv seeks to harness oligarchs to war effort 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!