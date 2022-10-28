Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
UNITED STATES UKRAINE

James Glassman coordinates anti-Russian influence campaign for Ukraine oligarch Akhmetov

In a campaign ordered by Ukrainian businessman Rinat Akhmetov's SCM, documents supplied by DCI Group to the US Department of Justice reveal the extent of efforts deployed by Glassman Entreprises to communicate about Russia's plundering of Ukrainian cereal, steel and minerals. [...] (439 words)
Issue dated 28/10/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  corporate intelligence 
  3.  James Glassman coordinates anti-Russian influence campaign for Ukraine oligarch Akhmetov 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!