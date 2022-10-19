Your account has been succesfully created.
EUROPE UKRAINE

Europe's Ukraine anti-corruption drive loses steam

Investigations by Ukraine's NABU anti-corruption bureau continue even amid the ongoing war, with enthusiastic backing from its partner countries - but a European data storage programme financed by Denmark has just been suspended. [...] (362 words)
Issue dated 19/10/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

