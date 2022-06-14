Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED STATES UKRAINE

Akhmetov hires ex-diplomats to spearhead anti-Moscow offensive in Washington

Three former Washington officials have been engaged to lobby for Rinat Akhmetov in the US. The Ukrainian magnate is preparing a lawsuit to obtain damages for his assets in Mariopol and Crimea. [...] (303 words)
Issue dated 14/06/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
Further reading
UKRAINE 05/01/2022

Oligarch Rinat Akhmetov ponders whom to back against Ukraine's Zelensky 

With criticism of the president growing, fuelled by pro-opposition media groups, Donetsk-based oligarch Rinat Akhmetov is fast becoming Zelensky's favourite target as he seeks to boost his reputation and take on the country's oligarchs. Akhmetov, meanwhile, is looking for a candidate to back in the 2024 presidential race. [...]
Donetsk oligarch Rinat Akhmetov in 2014.
Donetsk oligarch Rinat Akhmetov in 2014. © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa/picture-alliance/MaxPPP

