FRANCE UKRAINE

Yermak and Shurma take charge of Ukraine's dealings with the French military-industrial complex

After several months of scepticism on Ukraine's part, French president Emmanuel Macron's visit to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky could mark France's return to the front line in Ukraine. On the Ukrainian side, matters are being handled by Andriy Yermak with support from newcomer to the president's office, Rostyslav Shurma. [...] (507 words)
Issue dated 08/02/2022 Reading time 3 minutes
