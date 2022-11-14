Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre steers third SAR satellite project

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Civil Space Centre in Dubai has quietly launched a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite programme that threatens to overshadow a similar project initiated by Edge Group. The UAE Space Agency is also developing its own SAR plans. [...] (321 words)
Issue dated 14/11/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 25/11/2022

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading
Ministry of Defence Florence Parly at a ceremony marking the delivery of the first Rafale fighter jet destined for India, on October 8, 2019 at Dassault Aviation plant in Merignac. © Bonnaud Guillaume/PhotoPQR/SudOuest/MaxPPP
Spotlight
FRANCE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES INDIA 19/10/2021

Paris and Dassault in push to sell Rafale fighters 

Still reeling from the effects of the AUKUS defence pact, Paris now hopes to restore its image by finding new buyers for its Rafale fighter jets. A deal with New Dehli appears to be on track and Dassault is hoping Abu Dhabi will follow suit. [...]
The national security adviser of the UAE Tahnoon bin Zayed al-Nahyan. © Tahnoon bin Zayed al-Nahyan/Twitter
Spotlight
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES 12/10/2021

Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan takes control of sovereign industries amid dynasty war 

As foreign defence groups watch on looking for opportunities and amid brewing dynastic tensions, Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan is now at the helm of most of Abu Dhabi's armed groups: the new ADQ, the defence conglomerate EDGE and new entities active in various strategic sectors such as AI specialist Group 42. [...]

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 25/11/2022

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre steers third SAR satellite project 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!