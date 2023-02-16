Bold at ISS, UAE National Space Fund, Citalid at GISEC, David Hochhauser at Convexum
In the wake of NSO Group's Pegasus woes, a number of the firm's cyberintelligence veterans have been snapped up by Bold, a startup supported by Israeli real estate magnate Shlomi Fogel, the CEO of Ampa Group. [...]
The Mohammed Bin Rashid Civil Space Centre in Dubai has quietly launched a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite programme that threatens to overshadow a similar project initiated by Edge Group. The UAE Space Agency is also developing its own SAR plans. [...]
The French threat intelligence firm Sekoia, which is preparing a funding round to finance its international expansion, prospected for Middle Eastern business at the GISEC cybersecurity expo last month. [...]
Added to the US Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) blacklist in November last year, the Israeli cybersecurity firm NSO Group is in increasing financial difficulty, prompting its IoT interception and anti-drone subsidiaries to distance themselves. [...]