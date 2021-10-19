Your account has been succesfully created.
Paris and Dassault in push to sell Rafale fighters

Ministry of Defence Florence Parly at a ceremony marking the delivery of the first Rafale fighter jet destined for India, on October 8, 2019 at Dassault Aviation plant in Merignac.
Ministry of Defence Florence Parly at a ceremony marking the delivery of the first Rafale fighter jet destined for India, on October 8, 2019 at Dassault Aviation plant in Merignac. © Bonnaud Guillaume/PhotoPQR/SudOuest/MaxPPP
Still reeling from the effects of the AUKUS defence pact, Paris now hopes to restore its image by finding new buyers for its Rafale fighter jets. A deal with New Dehli appears to be on track and Dassault is hoping Abu Dhabi will follow suit. [...] (794 words)
Issue dated 19/10/2021 Reading time 4 minutes

