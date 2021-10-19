Read this article here:
China's part-public group Sinopharm and Group 42, which is dedicated to the special projects of the Emirati national security adviser, have jointly invested in a number of projects in Serbia, sparking growing concern in Washington about the cooperation between the two countries. [...]
Following the cancellation of its mega 12-submarine contract with Australia on 15 September, France's Naval Group is making a fresh effort to find new contracts in the Indo-Pacific region. The countries offering the best prospects, however, are currently facing short-term budget constraints. [...]
The swift ousting this month of diplomat Christophe Farnaud, the head of the powerful North Africa and Middle East directorate at the French foreign ministry since 2019, was the result of a deepening rift between with the Elysée over key issues such as Libya and Lebanon. [...]