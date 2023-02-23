Belgian SIGINT, Luc Majdalani at BlackSky, Tadaweb supported by Nancy Clark in Canada
The Mohammed Bin Rashid Civil Space Centre in Dubai has quietly launched a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite programme that threatens to overshadow a similar project initiated by Edge Group. The UAE Space Agency is also developing its own SAR plans. [...]
Open-source intelligence (OSINT), considered less touchy than cyber-attacking, is less regulated and easier for goverments to showcase. However, the one-upmanship in the sector is making it increasingly difficult to distinguish between passive and active intelligence. [...]