Intelligence Online
FRANCE ITALY TURKEY

Ankara bids to get into space observation's major league with Impro

Young public sector company Impro, which markets the images taken by Turkey's military satellites, has set up a partnership with Telespazio to help it boost Turkey's geospatial intelligence capacity ahead of the eagerly awaited arrival of the Gokturk-3 observation satellite. [...] (328 words)
Issue dated 30/01/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

Surveillance & Interception

